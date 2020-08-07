 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT’s Q2 operating profit jumps on improved B2B business

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 7, 2020 - 18:10       Updated : Aug 7, 2020 - 18:10

Korean telecom giant KT said Friday its operating profit increased by 18.6 percent though its sales dropped during the same period in the second quarter this year.

Operating income of KT in the second quarter reached 207.6 billion won ($175 million), compared to 203 billion won last year, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

Sales of KT during the same period dropped 3.6 percent to 5.8 trillion won, the regulatory filing also showed.

Improved earnings from business-to-business units helped the company’s latest performance, KT said. Sales of KT’s business-to-business units posted 701.1 billion won in sales in the second quarter, an increase of 2.4 percent on-year.

The mobile carrier added that cost-cutting efforts helped the company post improved operating profit. According to KT, operating expenses fell by 4.7 percent to 5.5 trillion won.

The revenue for KT’s artificial intelligence and digital business, including data centers and cloud services, reached 138.4 billion won, up 16 percent on-year.

The telecom firm’s pay TV business also grew, securing 137,000 new paying subscribers in the second quarter. The total number of IPTV service users reached 8.56 million, while sales increased by 0.5 percent.

Revenue of KT’s mobile business advanced by 0.6 percent on-year to 1.7 trillion won, backed by an increased number of 5G network users. As of the second quarter, KT had 2.24 million 5G network users. The company expected the number of its 5G network users to reach 3.5 million by the end of this year.

In a conference call, KT said its over-the-top online video platform Seezn and Netflix were complementary to each other.

KT recently signed on with Netflix to provide the service via its Olleh TV, in a deal that started Monday. KT said Seezn will continue to provide real-time broadcasts and video on demand not available via Netflix.

By Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114