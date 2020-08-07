DWG reigns atop LCK after defeating Gen.G

Damwon Gaming poses at the press room at LoL Park in Jongno, Seoul, after winning a match against Gen.G on Thursday. (Riot Games)



Damwon Gaming continues the team’s undefeated second round win streak in the League of Legends Champions Korea, defeating Gen.G in the opening match of the week Thursday to sit at first in the standings.



Damwon Gaming, which recently placed second in global power rankings by ESPN after Invictus Gaming of China triumphed over Gen.G 2-1, finally beat them for the first time this year after losing both games in the spring and losing the first round of the summer. With a 12-2 record and an overwhelming advantage of 21 in the set score after Thursday’s win, DWG finally toppled the previous No. 1 DRX to take the top spot. DRX stands at second with the same 12-2 record but an advantage of 15 in the set score.



Thursday’s match delivered the aggressiveness that Damwon fans had been waiting for.



The first set was heavily one-sided in favor of Damwon, as Damwon’s “Canyon” landed spear after spear with Nidalee and dominated the top side of the map. Although Gen.G’s bottom lane, “Ruler” and “Life,” scored a double-kill, it was not enough to stop Canyon along with “Nuguri” on Jayce in the top lane and “ShowMaker” as Sett in the mid lane. Damwon once again shut down the game in 26 minutes and 8 seconds, much to everyone’s shock.



In the second set, Gen.G fought back with “Rascal” in the top lane grabbing Renekton. Also, “Ruler” was able to front-line as Ashe with a shield from “Life” as Lulu and “Bdd” as Karma, countering all attempts by Damwon.



Damwon Gaming enters a match against Gen.G on Thursday at LoL Park in Jongno, Seoul. (Riot Games)