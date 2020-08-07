 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NGO urges online retailers to ban sale of Rising Sun Flag

By Lee Sae-byul
Published : Aug 8, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Aug 8, 2020 - 16:01

(Voluntary Agency Network of Korea-Yonhap)
(Voluntary Agency Network of Korea-Yonhap)

A South Korean nongovernmental organization has sent letter of request calling for an immediate ban on sales of items designed with the Rising Sun Flag to global e-commerce platform operators including Amazon, Google, and Wish.

Following the e-commerce conglomerates’ new policy announced through BBC last month to prohibit sales of racist products, the platforms ceased selling commodities that were deemed problematic, like Hakenkreuz -- the German Nazi’s flag -- and typical white supremacist images. But the Voluntary Agency Network of Korea pointed out that a slew of items using the symbol of Japanese Imperialism which could be highly offensive for many Asian people are still up for sale.

“Many people acknowledge the Hakenkreuz’s sore implications of the darkest days in European history during which so many innocents fell into victimhood of the tragedies incurred by the extreme form of totalitarianism. However, the fact that the Rising Sun Flag’s presence is quite parallel to that of Hakenkreuz for the nations that were put under the rule of Japan is often neglected, and this ignorance should come to an end,” said the VANK, expressing regret over the lack of recognition.

VANK added that Rising Sun Flag is openly used and sold for aesthetic matters by those who are unaware of and insensitive to its aggressive indication.

Since July, VANK has been trying to inform some of the world’s leading distributors of how the Rising Sun Flag is generally received in Asia -- a representation of painful memories -- and successfully stopped sales from eBay and Walmart.

By Lee Sae-byul (nstelle@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114