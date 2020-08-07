 Back To Top
Business

Enzychem Lifesciences’ COVID-19 drug proceeds to phase 2 trial

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Aug 7, 2020 - 16:57       Updated : Aug 7, 2020 - 16:57
Enzychem Lifesciences’ COVID-19 treatment candidate EC-18 was granted by the US’ Food and Drug Administration to carry out phase 2 clinical trial on confirmed patients, the company said Friday.

In this phase 2 clinical trial, Enzychem Lifesciences will confirm the therapeutic effects of EC-18 for acute respiratory distress syndrome prevalent in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

EC-18 is a novel drug candidate that had been in phase 2 clinical trials for chemoradiation-induced oral muscositis, chemotherapy induced complications such as neutropenia and acute radiation syndrome.

The drug is being tested to repurpose as COVID-19 treatment. Korean drug authorities have also given the approval for the drug to proceed to a phase 2 clinical trial here.

Enzychem Lifesciences’ phase 2 test design will target 60 COVID-19 patients, of whom 30 will be given the standard treatment with EC-18, while the rest will be given standard treatment with placebo.

Enzychem Lifesciences is listed on Korea’s secondary bourse, Kosdaq.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
