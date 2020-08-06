 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Graphic News] Mobile game sales hit record high in H1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 10, 2020 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 10, 2020 - 10:01




Sales of mobile games here soared to a record high in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic that has largely confined people to their homes, industry data showed.

Combined sales of three app markets - Google’s Play Store for Android devices, Apple’s App Store for iPhones and ONE - stood at 2.83 trillion won ($2.37 billion) in the January-June period, up 1.3 times from a year earlier, according to data from mobile big data platform IGAWorks.

The figure also represents the largest half-year tally on record.

Google Play racked up 2.25 trillion won in sales to account for 79.6 percent of the total, followed by homegrown integrated app store ONE with 343.6 billion won (12.1 percent) and the App Store with 235.1 billion won (8.3 percent). (Yonhap)





MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114