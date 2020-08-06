[Graphic News] Mobile game sales hit record high in H1









Sales of mobile games here soared to a record high in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic that has largely confined people to their homes, industry data showed.



Combined sales of three app markets - Google’s Play Store for Android devices, Apple’s App Store for iPhones and ONE - stood at 2.83 trillion won ($2.37 billion) in the January-June period, up 1.3 times from a year earlier, according to data from mobile big data platform IGAWorks.



The figure also represents the largest half-year tally on record.



Google Play racked up 2.25 trillion won in sales to account for 79.6 percent of the total, followed by homegrown integrated app store ONE with 343.6 billion won (12.1 percent) and the App Store with 235.1 billion won (8.3 percent). (Yonhap)











