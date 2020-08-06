 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor, Urban-Air Port to develop urban air mobility

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Aug 6, 2020 - 15:20       Updated : Aug 6, 2020 - 15:20
Off-shore floating model for urban air mobility service (Urban-Air Port)
Off-shore floating model for urban air mobility service (Urban-Air Port)


Hyundai Motor will join hands with British mobility company to speed up the development of infrastructure related to urban air mobility, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

Hyundai Air Mobility, a unit of Hyundai Motor Group, and UK-based Urban-Air Port agreed to partner to jointly develop infrastructure for urban air mobility, which is urban transportation systems to move people and cargo by air, according to Hyundai Motor.

Under the partnership, Hyundai Air Mobility and Urban-Air Port plan to invest in development of a full-scale prototype for live all-electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, demonstrations. To that end, the automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with two cities, West Midlands and Coventry, for UAM research.

“As part of Hyundai Motor Group, our air mobility division is intent on supporting the development of human-centered cities through innovation,” said Shin Jai-won, head of Hyundai Air Mobility.

Hyundai plans to invest $1.5 billion in urban air mobility over the next five years to create an air vehicle and a supporting mobility ecosystem for operations. The firm forecasts the air mobility market will be worth nearly $1.5 trillion over the next 20 years.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114