 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

HDC shoots back at Kumho

Claims Kumho never fully delivered their side of bargain, 2nd review neccessary to prevent insolvencies

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Aug 6, 2020 - 17:13       Updated : Aug 6, 2020 - 17:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
HDC Hyundai Development Company on Thursday blasted at Kumho Industrial as the party responsible for hindering their acquisition deal and said a new round of due diligence is necessary to prevent both firms from facing insolvency together should they push ahead. Kumho owns Asiana Airlines.

“We are deeply disappointed that the seller is pinning the blame of breaching the contract on the buyer when HDC Hyundai Development Company has been duly following the acquisition process by procuring funds and filing for a merger review,” the building company said in a statement.

The comments come just days after Korea Development Bank, one of Asiana’s creditors, joined the back-and-forth and sided with the airline.

Saying that HDC would be to blame if the deal falls apart, KDB Chairman Lee Dong-gull said on Monday that the construction company should clarify whether they still wish to buy the airline by Wednesday next week, when the contract ends.

Both Asiana and KDB have opposed the idea of another review as the airline has already undertaken a seven-week due diligence process.

HDC however rehashed its calls on Asiana to agree to another round on Thursday as it called the step “essential to understand the reality and plan for the future of the airline.”

Claiming that both Asiana and Kumho Industrial have never faithfully provided them with documents from the start of the acquisition process, HDC also called on the creditors to refrain from leaning towards the “groundless argument” of the airline. It also said that since the deal was made on Dec. 27, 2019, Asiana’s debt has increased by 2.8 trillion won.

Those siding with Asiana, meanwhile, argue that HDC is either trying to pull the plug on the deal, or lower the acquisition price. 

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114