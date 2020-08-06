Health chief asks doctors to cancel strike

Korea’s health chief on Thursday urged doctors to cancel their walkouts, the first of which is planned for Friday, asking for cooperation with the government’s impending health reforms.
Minister of Health and Welfare Park Neung-hoo issued the televised statement Thursday morning, a day before the junior doctors’ 24-hour strike, saying the reforms are “a necessary course of action” to ensure equal distribution of health care across the country.
“Recruiting more students to medicine is imperative to ensure equal access to care for all,” he said. Under the current proposal, some 4,000 additional medical students will be recruited over 10 years’ period starting 2022.
Of the impending doctor’s strikes, the minister said, “In a pandemic situation, such interruptions in health care service can greatly harm public health,” urging the doctors to reconsider. He added the ministry would have measures in place to prevent possible disruptions in care. “Under no circumstances can we allow public health security to fall under threat.”
The reform plans have drawn opposition from doctors nationwide, who say their side of the argument has been slighted.
The Korean Medical Association, which is the country’s largest doctors’ trade union, is considering a larger walkout involving doctors of all grades on Aug. 14. It says the proposed reforms overlook the structural problems that inhibit young doctors from pursuing certain fields, which are more demanding but pay less, and that the changes would ultimately lead to lower quality health services.
“Trying to increase health care access by increasing the number of its providers is a simple approach to a complex issue that overlooks the real problems,” the doctors’ group said in a statement.
The group also said that the health care community was not at all involved in the process, and has asked for meetings with health officials. In response, the ministry arranged a first meeting with representatives of physicians and medical students on Thursday afternoon.
If the talks fail to reach a satisfactory arrangement, another strike may take place on Aug. 14, the KMA said.
In both strikes, staff at urgent and critical care facilities will not be partaking in the walkout in order to protect vulnerable patients.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)