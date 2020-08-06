Jeju sets record for hottest night

(Yonhap)
Jeju Island experienced its hottest-ever tropical night Wednesday, with an overnight low temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius.
The figure is the highest nighttime low recorded for the island since data was first compiled in 1973.
The island’s previous record was 29.4 degrees Celsius on July 23, 2017.
From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, Jeju Island’s temperatures ranged between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The morning temperature was around 30 degrees Celsius until 8:30 a.m. but dropped to 29.7 degrees Celsius at 8:55 a.m.
The country’s southern region -- which also includes North Jeolla, South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang provinces -- has seen scorching heat since the monsoon season ended there.
The record for the highest nighttime low in all of South Korea was 30.4 degrees in Seoul on Aug. 2, 2018.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)