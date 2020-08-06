 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] SKT’s 5G fastest: ministry

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 7, 2020 - 11:00       Updated : Aug 7, 2020 - 11:00




The Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea on Wednesday reported its assessment of 5G networks provided by the nation’s three largest mobile carriers.

According to the assessment conducted in Seoul and six other major cities in Korea, the average upload and download speeds of 5G networks reached 64.16 megabits per second and 656.56 Mbps, respectively.

SK Telecom’s 5G network boasted the fastest speed among telecommunications firms, while that of LG U+ was listed as the top in terms of network coverage.

The latest assessment of 5G networks here was conducted to accelerate competition among network providers and to provide accurate information to customers, the ministry said. The government plans to conduct another assessment on the network starting this month, the ministry added.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114