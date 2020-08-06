[Monitor] SKT’s 5G fastest: ministry

The Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea on Wednesday reported its assessment of 5G networks provided by the nation’s three largest mobile carriers.
According to the assessment conducted in Seoul and six other major cities in Korea, the average upload and download speeds of 5G networks reached 64.16 megabits per second and 656.56 Mbps, respectively.
SK Telecom’s 5G network boasted the fastest speed among telecommunications firms, while that of LG U+ was listed as the top in terms of network coverage.
The latest assessment of 5G networks here was conducted to accelerate competition among network providers and to provide accurate information to customers, the ministry said. The government plans to conduct another assessment on the network starting this month, the ministry added.
By Shim Woo-hyun
)