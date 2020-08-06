[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages



’Relax 26 Hours Package’ at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residences presents a staycation package, “Relax 26 Hours Package.”



The package includes a one-night stay, 30,000 won worth of food credit and free use of the hotel’s swimming pool, fitness center and kids’ zone.



Guest can check in early, starting at noon, and check out late at 2 p.m. the next day for a total stay of 26 hours.



The package, priced from 168,000 won, is available until the end of August.

For more information or inquiries, call the Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun at (02) 3425-8000.









Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Andaz Family Package’ in cooperation with Lego Korea



Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents the “Andaz Family Package” in collaboration with Lego Korea, a staycation suitable for all family members.



The package features a Lego play pouch for children and a special Lego artwork exhibition for everyone.



During the promotional period, the A’+Z cafe will be transformed into a pop-art exhibition space featuring the “Lego Art Series.”



The one-night stay package also includes breakfast at Jogakbo for two adults and up to two children under six years of age and complimentary access to indoor pool and 24-hour fitness center among other things.



The Andaz Family Package price starts at 335,000 won (excluding tax) and is offered until the end of Oct.



For more information or reservations, contact Andaz Seoul Gangnam at (02) 2193-7000.









Rooftop pool at Lahan Hotel Jeonju



Lahan Hotel Jeonju offers unique rooftop outdoor swimming experience while looking down on the Hanok Village in Jeonju.



From 5 p.m to 10 p.m. every night, the hotel holds “Rooftop Music Night,” providing trendy music and glowing wristbands and tattoo stickers. Guests entering after 8 p.m. will also get a free glass of Champagne.



The pool is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 50,000 won for adults and 40,000 won for children ages 4 to 13, with a 50 percent discount for guests at the hotel. The pool is open until the end of September.



For more details, contact Lahan Hotel Jeonju at (02) 2204-9600.









InterContinental launches ‘Flex Your Way’ package



InterContinental Seoul COEX is offering the Flex Your Way package, offering guests the change to design their own packages.



The package includes a dinner buffet for two people at The Brasserie or Grand Kitchen as well as a picnic to-go set which has two glasses of craft beer and chicken nuggets. Complimentary access to indoor swimming pools and the fitness club, plus 20 percent savings at the anti-aging spa and restaurants in the hotel are also provided.



In addition, guests can enjoy sunset yoga at the hotel’s outdoor terrace for additional 10,000 won and two glasses of cocktails plus a snack plate at Sky Lounge for 30,000 won.



The “Flex Your Way” package is available until Oct. 11 at starting price of 241,000 won (excluding tax and service charges).



For more information or inquiries, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8888.









‘Sweeten Your Stay’ at Conrad Seoul



Conrad Seoul presents Sweeten Your Stay package that offers a relaxing staycation.



The package includes free breakfast for all reserved guests and a 25 percent discount at in-house restaurants, ranging from buffet restaurant Zest and Italian restaurant Atrio to signature grill restaurant 37 Grill & Bar.



Early check-in and late check-out are available as well as free use of the hotel fitness center and swimming pool.



The package starts at 262,500 won (excluding tax) for two and is offered until the end of March.



For more information or inquiries, call the Conrad Seoul at (02) 6137-7000.