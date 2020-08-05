 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

Ruling party seeks higher tax on foreign property speculators

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 17:48       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 17:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

In a bid to calm real estate prices, South Korea’s ruling party said Monday it would seek legislation to levy a heavier tax on property speculation by foreign nationals.

The Democratic Party of Korea and the government said the bill would impose a 20 percent acquisition tax on home purchases by foreign nationals if the buyers do not reside there for more than six months out of the year without an acceptable reason.

The current law states that taxes for foreign nationals buying real estate here are the same as for Koreans, but foreign buyers are not required to submit financing plans and do not face the same restrictions on loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios when purchasing properties here.

According to the National Tax Service, from 2017 to May this year, 23,219 foreign nationals purchased 23,167 homes worth a combined 7.7 trillion won ($6.4 billion). By country of origin, Chinese nationals purchased the most homes at 13,573, with US citizens trailing far behind at 4,282.

By region, Seoul ranked No. 1 with 4,473 properties worth a combined 3.3 trillion won. Gyeonggi Province ranked No. 2 by value with 10,093 properties worth a total 2.7 trillion won. Owners of homes that accounted for 32.7 percent of the total, or 7,569, never resided in the purchased properties, NTS data showed, suggesting the homes were bought for investment purposes.

Ruling party Rep. Chung Il-young said foreign demand for investment properties in the local real estate market has surged, and the latest bill takes a leaf from other developed countries’ real estate rules designed to stabilize prices. Chung warned that additional bills imposing heftier transfer and comprehensive real estate taxes would be levied on foreign buyers if they fail to uphold the latest legislation.

Singapore, Canada and New Zealand imposes either heftier taxes or stricter restrictions to block speculative real estate buying by foreign nationals.

Following the Moon Jae-in administration’s 22nd set of policy actions announced on July 10 to curb the heated real estate market, South Korea’s National Assembly on Tuesday passed a separate bill aiming to block speculative buying and increase taxation for owners of multiple homes. The property acquisition tax rate was raised to a maximum of 12 percent from the current 3.5 percent for homeowners who own a property worth more than 300 million won in state-designated speculative areas.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114