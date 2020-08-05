Paid advertisement controversy rattles Korean YouTube industry

A screenshot is shown from a YouTube channel Eat With Boki video produced as a paid advertisement. (YouTube)





“I am using YouTube Premium to skip advertisements. Little did I know back then that I was only avoiding the advertisements to watch another 10-minute-long advertisement video,” a subscriber to popular YouTube channel Eat With Boki commented.



“I’m beyond disappointed. Here, I thought she’s a nice genuine person,” another subscriber wrote.



These comments were posted after Moon Boki, the YouTuber behind the self-titled Eat With Boki meokbang channel, which has over 4.66 million subscribers, on Tuesday posted an apology for not informing viewers that some of her videos had been produced as paid advertisements.



Following her statement, several other YouTubers also came out with similar apologies.



The criticism concerning YouTubers failing to provide sufficient information about paid advertisements was first raised after a local news outlet accused celebrities like fashion stylist Han Hye-yeon and singer Kang Min-kyung of misleading viewers.







Celebrity stylist Han Hye-yeon apologizes for deceiving viewers and not providing information about paid advertisements on her YouTube channel. (YouTube)