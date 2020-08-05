 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pentaport Rock Festival to be held Oct. 16-17 both on, offline

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 14:50       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 14:50
Photo of 2019 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival (Incheon Metropolitan City)
Photo of 2019 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival (Incheon Metropolitan City)

The 2020 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will take place Oct. 16-17 at Songdo Pentaport Park, the city of Incheon announced on Wednesday.

The festival will take place both on and offline, with performances streamed live for the first time in the festival‘s history. While the festival was held for three days in August in previous years, it has been pushed back to October this year with a shortend two-day schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 15th edition of the annual festival aims to help people overcome COVID-19 with the spirit of rock and invites medical staff and volunteers who have been on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 to the concert as a thank you.

As COVID-19 makes the participation of international bands and artists difficult, the line-up for this year will consist mostly of top domestic artists, who will be revealed after mid-August.

The city of Incheon, which hosts the event along with the Incheon Tourism Organization and Kyeonggi Ilbo, will comply with social distancing guidelines and not set up any food stalls or promotional stalls during the event.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
