National

No South Korean casualties reported in Beirut explosion

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Aug 5, 2020 - 14:30       Updated : Aug 5, 2020 - 14:31
A drone picture shows smoke from the scene of an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city`s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (AP-Yonhap)
A drone picture shows smoke from the scene of an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city`s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (AP-Yonhap)

The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that there were no reports so far of South Korean casualties in a huge explosion in Lebanese capital Beirut that left at least 78 people dead and more than 4,000 injured.

On Tuesday, two massive explosions at port warehouses storing highly explosive materials rocked the Port of Beirut, shaking building across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. It is still unclear what exactly caused the blast, according to the Lebanese authorities. The number of casualties is expected to rise as the rescue mission is underway. 

There are about 140 Korean citizens living in the country, as well as the Army’s 280-strong Dongmyeong unit, which is deployed there for UN peacekeeping operations. 

The Korean Embassy in Lebanon started checking through an online group chat of residents in Lebanon to confirm the safety of the citizens, and as of Wednesday morning, there were no reports of damage, according to the ministry. 

“The embassy, in cooperation with the Lebanese government, will continuously check if there is any damage to Korean nationals, and if necessary, provide necessary consular assistance,” the ministry said. 

Two glass windows were broken on the fourth floor of the Korean Embassy in Lebanon, 7.3 kilometers from the site of the explosion. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
