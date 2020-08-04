[Video] Seoul’s repurposed space turned into a majestic sky garden



Seoullo 7017 is an overpass-turned-sky garden situated on a disused highway ramp at the heart of Seoul. The name translates to “Seoul Road,” with the number “7017” coming from two symbolic years. The overpass was first built in 1970, and was reborn in its current form in 2017.



The city took a cue from New York’s glorious High Line as part of its urban redevelopment project. The effort was put into action in 2015 and the bustling cosmopolitan capital revamped into an eco-friendly sky garden. The remodeled walkways and botanical garden provide green respite for walkers as well.



The 1,024-meter-long park has 17 pedestrian paths allowing tourist venues to be reached by foot. The garden is home to more than 200 species of flowers and trees from across the nation. The area also has recreation facilities like cafes and open stages.



Please check out the video if you wish to experience the capital’s rich history and dynamic culture.









Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (

Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( Video script and article by Park Jun-hee ( junheeep97@heraldcorp.com Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun ( yyj4307@heraldcorp.com