Hyundai Motor’s US sales turns positive in 5 months

Hyundai Motor’s sales in the US market rose slightly over a period of five months, after struggling from the pandemic.



Hyundai Motor America said Tuesday it reported total sales of 57,677 units last month in the region, a 1 percent increase from a year ago. Sales grew 4 percent, marking the third consecutive month of increase.



Sport utility vehicles pulled up the performance, representing 67 percent of the total retail mix and growing by 16 percent on-year. Flagship SUV Palisade sales were up 87 percent. Others in the Hyundai lineup rose in sales: Santa Fe 9 percent, Kona 12 percent, Sonata 7 percent and Accent 7 percent.



Randy Parker, vice president of Hyundai Motor America, said, “Our inventory levels are stable and customers are able to find the Hyundai vehicle that best suits their needs. Hyundai dealers have been outstanding partners in responding to the pandemic and helping put customers at ease.”



Its affiliate Kia Motors sold 52,479 units in the US retail sector last month, the highest ever among July’s sales. Like Hyundai Motor, strong SUV sales drove the performance.



The automaker said sales of Telluride rose 68.3 percent from a previous month to 4,822 units due to the restart of its Georgia plant. Sportage and Seltos sold 7,939 units and 4,504 units, respectively.



