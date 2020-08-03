 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

S.M. Entertainment secures W100b funding from Naver

By Kwon Yae-rim
Published : Aug 3, 2020 - 15:51       Updated : Aug 3, 2020 - 16:03

(S.M. Entertainment)
(S.M. Entertainment)
S.M. Entertainment said Monday that it has secured 100 billion won (US$83.8 million) funding from Naver. 

The new funding will be injected into S.M. two affiliates – SMEJ Plus and Mystic Story – and a separate fund solely dedicated to creating new video contents. 

As part of the renewed partnership, S.M. plans to unify its global fanclub service into “Fanship” on Naver’s K-pop platform V Live. Launched last year, Fanship is a membership-based paid service for better communications with K-pop artists. 

The virtual concert series “Beyond Live,” the first collaboration between Naver and S.M., will continue, while the label plans to produce additional music-related video contents using the Naver platform. 

“In this on-tact era, S.M. is excited to collaborate with Naver and provide differentiated content for fans and open a new era of entertainment,” said S.M. CEO Lee Sung-soo.

“Through this investment, we will collaborate with S.M. more closely and boost Fanship's competitiveness,” said Naver CEO Han Seong-sook. 

In April, the two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to expand global K-pop projects and launched the “Beyond Live” series starting with Super M. 

Beyond Live has so far reaped around 13.2 billion won in ticket sales and over 400,000 viewers. Non-S.M. artists are also increasingly joining the platform, with Twice from JYP Entertainment holding a concert there this Sunday. 

Upon the new funding announcement, S.M. shares closed at 324,000 won on the day, up 4 percent from the previous trading day. Naver also saw a 4.49 percent increase to close at 314,500 won.
 
By Kwon Yae-rim (kyr@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114