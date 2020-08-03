 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon cancels summer holiday as damage from heavy rain is mounting

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2020 - 14:27       Updated : Aug 3, 2020 - 14:27
(Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)
(Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called off his scheduled summer holiday amid growing damage from torrential rain, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.

He went down to his private home in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, over the weekend, with a plan to stay there for a week for a summer holiday, but he cut short his time off and has since come back to Seoul, the office said in a statement.

His decision came as torrential rain hammered the central part of the country, causing landslides and flooding that have destroyed buildings, killed and injured nearly 20 people and required some 1,500 to evacuate.

Last year, Moon also abruptly canceled his five-day summer vacation to respond, among other things, to Japan's trade restrictions against South Korea. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114