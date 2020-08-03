Ceremony held for environment program for young leaders

Action for Clean Environment, a global nonprofit organization with a mission to facilitate global environmental activism, held its first annual ceremony for the completion of the 2020 Fellowship for Young Leaders Program on Saturday at Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul, organizers said.The event celebrated the successful completion of its program for young students interested in learning how to solve real-world problems through engaging and dynamic discussion and activities related to global environmental issues.The program comprised three main sessions: active team debate on the issue of pollution; touring the renewable wind energy facilities located in Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang Province; and an essay-writing and group presentation opportunity. Five students participated in the event, with Won Kim in the 11th grade from Seoul Foreign School designated as the leader of the group. All participants received a special certificate acknowledging their dedication to the program.“It was a proud moment to watch young students demonstrate their passion for solving global environmental problems and develop actionable plans without active guidance from adults,” said Tony Lee, executive director of ACE.In the coming years, students selected for the Action for Clean Environment Fellowship for Young Leaders Program will have additional opportunities to broaden their leadership skills and be part of a growing network of the next generation of fellow young leaders who share in their enthusiasm for societal contributions. Moreover, those selected will be given an opportunity to meet and receive mentoring from dignitaries and outstanding role models at the forefront of global environmental leadership.