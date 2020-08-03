Choo Shin-soo homers to help Rangers beat San Francisco

(Yonhap)



Texas Rangers' veteran outfielder Choo Shin-soo belted his second home run of the season.



Choo smacked a two-run homer off the Giant's starter Jeff Samardzija over the right field wall into McCovey Cove in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Rangers beat the Giants 9-5.



It is his second home run this season after hitting an opposite field homer on the game's first pitch Friday against the Giants.



Batting leadoff, Choo struck out and grounded out in his first two plate appearances.



In the fifth inning, with the Rangers leading 3-1, he blasted the homer on a 2-0 pitch with one runner on base.



Choo walked in the seventh and grounded out in the eight inning.



Evan Longoria and Chadwick Tromp homered for the Giants in the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5. But the Rangers clinched the 9-5 victory thanks to a sacrifice fly by Willie Calhoun and a three-run homer by Joey Gallo in the top of the seventh.