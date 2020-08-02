First-ever gaming audition program features new talent, legendary mentors

The official logo for “LoL the Next” (Riot Games)



The first-ever gaming audition program in South Korea, “LoL the Next,” aired the first of seven episodes Sunday, introducing new talent to fans.



This is the first program in the country that auditions nonprofessional League of Legends players.



Sunday’s episode featured 40 contestants, who included trainees of LCK teams and former pro Hojin of the ROX Tigers. T1 Burdol, the current No. 1 in the Korean solo queue, was also shown. The contenders, all aged 16-29, are expected to appear in LoL Champions Korea in the future. Contestant rankings will be made public in next week’s episode.



LoL Champions Korea esports commentator Seong Seung-hun (left), the four mentors and program director Yeo Ji-hee (right) pose at the “LoL the Next” press conference July 27. (Riot Games)