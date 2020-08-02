[News Focus] LG Chem is ready to defeat CATL

Researchers at LG Chem hold the firm's electric vehicle batteries. (LG Chem)





The rivalry between neighboring South Korea and China has existed in multiple industries and in different dimensions.



The long-festering rivalry is also intense between the leading battery makers of each country -- Korea’s LG Chem and China’s CATL -- in the war of electric vehicle batteries.



Despite the many wars it has lost to China, this time, it may be Korea that is winning the battery war.



LG Chem on Friday posted a record quarterly revenue and operating profit of 2.8 trillion won ($2.3 billion) and 155.5 billion won, respectively, in its battery business.



The news came as a surprise not only because LG Chem recorded all-time high earnings in battery business but because it turned profit particularly in EV battery business while local competitors Samsung SDI and SK Innovation failed to do so.



Above all, by turning profit in the EV battery business, LG Chem appears to have proven it could pursue profit and seek rapid expansion simultaneously.



