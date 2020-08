South Korea’s exports in July declined by a single digit percent in four months after showing a double-digit drop for three consecutive months, data showed Sunday.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the nation’s exports fell 7 percent on-year to $42.83 billion last month.In the aftermath of COVID-19, Korea’s monthly exports fell 25.5 percent in April, 23.6 percent in May and 10.9 percent in June, marking the third consecutive month of double-digit decline.