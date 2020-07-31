 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS nominated in three categories for 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 31, 2020 - 16:24       Updated : Jul 31, 2020 - 16:24
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop giant BTS won three nominations for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States, according to the American television network Thursday (local time).

The South Korean septet's "ON," the lead song on the band's album "Map of the Soul 7," was nominated in the categories of Best Pop, Best Choreography and Best K-pop, according to MTV's website.

"ON" peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon release its release in March, the strongest showing ever for a K-pop group on the American music chart.

Other nominees for Best Pop include Halsey's "You Should Be Sad," Jonas Brothers' "What a Man Gotta Do," Justin Bieber's "Intentions" featuring Quavo, Lady Gaga's "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's "Lover."

Nominations for Best Choreography other than BTS' "ON" went to CNCO & Natti Natasha's "Honey Boo," DaBaby's "Bop," Dua Lipa's "Physical," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain On Me" and Normani's "Motivation."

In Best K-pop, (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God," BTS's "ON," EXO's "Obsession," MONSTA X's "Someone's Someone," TXT's "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" and Red Velvet's "Psycho" were also nominated.

Voting has begun on MTV's website for 15 categories, and the event will be held live on Aug. 30. (Yonhap)
