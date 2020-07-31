 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo E&C launches ‘arcloud’ commercial complex brand

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jul 31, 2020 - 15:14       Updated : Jul 31, 2020 - 15:14
Daewoo Engineering and Construction said Friday it is launching a new commercial facility brand “arcloud,” and open its first shopping center in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, under that name.

The construction company said the brand name combines the words ‘arc” and “cloud,” carrying the meaning of connecting people and cultural content.

The first arcloud complex, which is a two-story building with one basement floor, will be opened in Gam-il district in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. The company said it would start parceling-out lots in the 38,564-square-meter building from September.

“Arcloud goes further than just a shopping mall to envision space for relaxation and freedom,” Daewoo E&C official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
