BMW Motorrad opens preorders for new R 18 cruiser in South Korea

BMW Motorrad’s new R 18 (BMW Motorrad)
BMW Motorrad said Friday it is opening the preorders for new R 18 cruiser in South Korea, before the official launch in September.
According to the company, the new R 18 model, which has been inspired by the R 5 model that was released in 1936, is a cruiser bike equipped with the strongest boxer engine the company has ever made.
The 1,802 cc two-cylinder boxer engine delivers a maximum torque of 158 newton-meters at 3,000 rpm. At 4,750 rpm, the Big Boxer delivers 91 horsepower, the company said.
The company said it will give customers who register for preorders before Aug. 31 a pair of BMW Original Riding Gear PureShifter Boots.
Two models will be launched here, the new R 18 Premium and new R 18 First Edition. The prices start from 31 million won for the Premium model and 33.7 million won for the First Edition model.
BMW Motorrad’s classic design has been combined with the newest technology to offer a safe and joyful riding experience, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)