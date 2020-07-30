Authorities on alert from new virus cases from camping group

Korean authorities are concerned by another major virus cluster emerging as the summer vacation season has prompted a number of fresh new cases confirmed Thursday, from a group of campers in Gangwon Province.
Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in a press briefing Thursday that Korea may have to pay the “unnecessary social cost,” as in May, if people do not follow vacation safety guidance as recommended.
“Right at this point, Europe is contemplating on again closing its entire society,” Kwon said. “We should not take this COVID-19 message lightly while undergoing the vacation season.”
Six campers were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus Thursday after a group of 18 -- six families of three each -- went on a three-day camping trip to a site in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, last weekend. The six families gathered at the campsite after scheduling a trip through an online community.
The disease authority said it is at the moment running diagnostic tests for the remaining 12 campers, adding it is possible for more confirmed cases to be recorded within the group. Officials discovered while questioning that the group of 18 did not keep their face masks on for some portion of time and had failed to keep safe distances among them during the trip.
Kwon emphasized that a mass virus cluster is possible from the six confirmed cases, as they were diagnosed with COVID-19 days after the camping trip.
Similar cases could occur in August, seeing another surge in the number of new virus cases after the country reported its lowest figure since June 22, when the number of new daily cases hit 17.
For Thursday, the country added 18 new COVID-19 cases, with 11 of them being imported cases, raising the accumulated total to 14,269. The death toll remained the same at 300, with the fatality rate standing at 2.1 percent.
Among the total, 13,132 patients here have fully recovered from COVID-19. The country has conducted 1,556,215 virus tests since Jan. 3.
Of the newly imported cases, four were from the Philippines, with three from Saudi Arabia and two from the United States. The total of imported cases marks 2,374.
Korea has been battling infections traced to Russian ships that have become a new source of cluster infections since last month. A total of 91 related cases have so far been recorded. At the same time, at least 121 Korean nationals have been confirmed with the virus after being evacuated from Iraq.
Meanwhile, the KCDC said there is a “very low” possibility that a North Korean defector was infected with the virus before making his escape back to the North. The disease authority will conduct diagnostic tests on eight more people who had come into contact with the defector.
North Korea has claimed the defector returned across the border on July 19 with suspected virus symptoms, but the South has emphasized that the defector never tested positive for the virus and there is no evidence he had come into contact with a confirmed patient.
The virus was not found on his 16 recovered belongings, but disease officials said they are watchful of the 14-day incubation period.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)