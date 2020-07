A STEP FOR FREE TRADE WITH CAMBODIA -- Roh Keon-ki (center), head of the free trade negotiation group of South Korea’s Trade Ministry, speaks during a videoconference with Cambodian counterparts in Seoul on Thursday at the first round of the FTA negotiations. During the two-day online negotiations, they will discuss details of the bilateral free trade pact. The ministry said the deal will help South Korea to have a strong foothold in the Southeast Asian market. (Yonhap)