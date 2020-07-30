 Back To Top
National

Expanded drone pilot test site expected in Gimcheon

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jul 30, 2020 - 14:43       Updated : Jul 30, 2020 - 14:44
A drone flight test site in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province (Yonhap)
An expanded test site for drone pilot certification is expected to be built in Gimcheon, a city in North Gyeongsang Province, by 2023, a city official said Thursday.

Ten other such sites are already in place, but the Gimcheon test ground will be the first to have a drone runaway and other facilities that will for the first time help test applicants’ ability to pilot drones under bad weather or other extreme conditions.

The expansion is in response to a hike in the number of drone pilot hopefuls, according to the city, which added the Transportation Ministry will work with other relevant ministries to roll out tests for a more advanced drone certificate.

Applicants who pass both tests on aviation rules and in piloting drones obtain certificates from the Transportation Ministry, with about 20,000 of them taking the tests last year.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
