Korean Air to supply ‘hybrid drones’ to military

Korean Air has signed a supply deal for hybrid drones for the military, with plans to send the first batch of six units sometime in late October, the company said Thursday.
As part of the deal, which is designed for the military to adopt the products of creative and new technologies developed in the private sector, the airline’s drones will be deployed to guard Korea’s coasts.
The drones, whose development began in 2016, are equipped with hybrid engines powered by an internal combustion engine and battery, and can last up to two hours, according to the airline.
Flying at a top speed of 72 kilometers per hour with a maximum altitude of 500 meters, it can withstand a wide range of temperatures, from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius.
Decisions on further supply plans will be made by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration after a trial period of six months ending in April 2021, the airline added.
