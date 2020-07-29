LG Chem launches digital transformation center with SNU

LG Chem CHO Kim Sung-min (right) and Yoon Sung-roh, associate dean of college of engineering at Seoul National University, pose for a photo after signing an agreement to establish the LG Chem-SNU Digital Transformation Center, on Wednesday. (LG Chem)





LG Chem said Wednesday it has partnered with Seoul National University to accelerate digital transformation by applying artificial intelligence in real life.



According to the Korean chemical company, it established an industrial-academic cooperation center for digital transformation with SNU on Wednesday to adopt state-of-the-art technologies including AI, deep learning and data mining into key areas such as production, quality management, marketing and research and development.



“LG Chem is currently utilizing deep learning-based algorithms for preventative maintenance, production line optimization, smart manufacturing, developing new materials and finding new drug materials. The cooperation with SNU will help LG Chem devise new problem-solving methods based on cutting-edge technologies,” LG Chem Vice President Park Jin-yong said.



The LG Chem-SNU Digital Transformation Center, which will be operational at SNU’s college of engineering starting next month, will launch joint projects, run an education program to cultivate key personnel and begin a scholarship program.



“LG Chem is boosting its digital capabilities in lock step with the global trends of the ‘fourth industrial revolution’ and digital transition. Through cooperation with SNU, LG Chem will establish a digital ecosystem,” LG Chem’s head of human resources Kim Sung-min said.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)