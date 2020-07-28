GS E&C deploys AI-based robot guide for show house tours

GS E&C’s Xibot, an AI-based robot guide for show house tours (GS E&C)





GS Engineering and Construction said Tuesday it has deployed artificial intelligence-based robot Xibot to facilitate non-face-to-face show house tours of its new apartments.



According to the Korean construction company, Xibots will give visitors show house tours of its new apartments that will on sale staring next month: DMC Art Foret Xi, DMC Fine City Xi and DMC Central Xi.



Xibot is based on LG Electronics’ autonomous driving-based serve bot CLOi, which has ISO 13482 certification, the international safety standards for robots. Though CLOi has been set up in public spaces such as airports before, this is the first time it is being deployed for a show house tour.



“Xibots will offer safe show house tours to visitors with concerns over physical contact amid the coronavirus outbreak,” a company official said.



With the help of the voice recognition system, Xibots can interact with visitors and provide essential information such as the location, structure and design of the apartments as well as the schedule for purchase.



“We will expand Xibots’ duties to delivering packages, recycling wastes and sanitizing facilities inside the apartment complexes,” the company official said.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)