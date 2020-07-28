‘4 in 10 opposition lawmakers own multiple homes’

Four out of 10 lawmakers belonging to the conservative opposition faction own multiple homes, and their real estate holdings are worth more than twice as much as those of their peers in the ruling party, a civic group said in a report Tuesday.
The Citizens’ Coalition for Economic Justice analyzed home ownership information of 103 lawmakers from the United Future Party and its satellite party, Future Korea Party, to find that 41 lawmakers, 39.8 percent, have two or more homes.
Five lawmakers were found to own three or more homes, while nine did not own any. The aggregate value of homes owned by the 103 lawmakers reached 213.9 billion won ($178.6 million), which translates to 2.08 billion won for each lawmaker.
Ten of the 41 lawmakers with multiple homes sit in the National Assembly’s land infrastructure & transport committee and the strategy & finance committee that shape the country’s housing market polices, the Seoul-based group said, raising the issue of a conflict of interest.
“Real estate-rich lawmakers [like them] should not be involved in related parliamentary committees,” it said in a press release.
The group’s analysis was based on March data, filed by the lawmakers themselves with the National Elections Commission ahead of the April general elections and include real estate owned by their spouse, the group said. It is mandatory in Korea for candidates to disclose personal assets prior to an election.
The richest in real estate was Rep. Park Duk-hyum, who reported to own three apartment units, one detached residential building, two commercial units, two storage units, one marina port and 36 lots, worth 28.9 billion won.
Including him, the top ten real estate-rich lawmakers owned properties worth a total of 106.4 billion won, the report showed.
The average real estate asset value of the 103 UFP and FKP lawmakers compares with that of the lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea and its sister satellite party, the Platform Party, which stands at 980 million won, according to the group. It is around seven times that of ordinary Koreans.
The opposition party has been criticizing the ruling party and its politicians for its “botched“ policies to fight real estate speculation and curb skyrocketing housing prices. They are also opposing the ruling party’s plan to relocate the country’s administrative capital from Seoul to Sejong, accusing the party of using the issue to divert public discontent over soaring housing prices.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)