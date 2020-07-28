Activists demand human rights commission’s inquiry into Seoul mayor case

Women’s rights activists urged the public human rights watchdog on Tuesday to look into allegations against Park Won-soon, the recently deceased mayor of Seoul, that he sexually abused one of his secretaries for nearly four years.
Speaking to reporters, Kim Jae-ryon, a lawyer representing the former secretary to Park, said the National Human Rights Commission was eligible to carry out an independent investigation into the sex abuse claims.
“A fact-finding investigation is necessary into whether Seoul officials were complicit in the abuse in any way and how the metropolitan government was unable to act when one of its employees sought help repeatedly,” she said.
In a news conference held last week, Kim said the best investigative agency to handle the probe was the state human rights commission, as law enforcement authorities are unable to press any charges in a case where the suspect is dead.
The city office is being investigated by the Ministry of Gender Equality for possible indications of a sexually hostile work environment or other discriminatory practices in the workplace for two days, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
But the findings from the investigation are not likely to result in any legally binding action, as the ministry does not have that jurisdiction. Referring to the ministry’s lack of powers to force changes, one of the policy directors suggested the need for revisions to the laws to allow the probes to have effect.
“The ministry will make recommendations the city can adopt for creating a more inclusive and equitable work environment, but they are not enforceable,” he said.
Meanwhile, police on Monday nabbed three people suspected of leaking the details of the sexual abuse complaint online. One of them is a pastor of the church where the ex-secretary and her family are members. Her family reportedly told police they had confided the contents of the complaint with the pastor, seeking advice.
Also being looked into by police are abusive comments directed at the ex-secretary on digital platforms, which her lawyer has criticized as victim blaming. Police said the online statements can constitute criminal charges such as libel and insult.
Park was found dead July 10 in the woods two days after the harassment complaint was filed with police.
Civic groups have reported Cheong Wa Dae and police officials to the prosecution over suspicions of sharing the complaint, which is confidential by law. The nominee for the central police agency director said during a confirmation hearing last week that police had briefed the presidential office about the complaint against the mayor.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
