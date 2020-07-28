Rise in domestic travel helps smaller airlines

(Air Seoul)

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic lingers on, some low-cost airlines in South Korea are ramping up domestic flights and cautiously launching new air routes within the country to soften the blow.



Low-cost carrier Air Seoul said Monday it would fly four flights between Gimpo and Busan per day starting Aug. 21, as it touted an “extra 3-inch seat pitch” compared to its rivals.



“As figures show, the number of passengers at Gimpo Airport is rising and given the trend, we’ve increased the flights to Jeju and decided to launch the new Busan route,” one official at Seoul Air said.



The official added that the new route to the southeastern city also comes on the back of corporate demand for the city as a popular business trip destination.



The airline has also been increasing the number of flights for the route between Gimpo and Jeju since April, with eight flights currently flying to and from the island per day.



Jin Air, another low-cost airline which is owned by Korean Air, is launching three new domestic air routes between Ulsan and Jeju, Gimpo and Ulsan and Gimpo and Daegu. The low cost carrier said Monday that it would use a Boeing 737-800 for the routes, which will begin Friday.





(Jin Air)