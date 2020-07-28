 Back To Top
Finance

Gold prices soar to all-time high

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jul 28, 2020 - 14:44       Updated : Jul 28, 2020 - 14:51
(Korea Exchange)
(Korea Exchange)

Gold prices surged to a record high on Tuesday as investors sought to park their money in safer destinations amid the coronavirus spread and renewed US-China tensions.

According to the Korea Exchange Gold Market, the price stood at 80,540 won ($67.15) per gram as of 1:45 p.m., jumping 3,080 won, or 3.98 percent, from the previous session’s close. Gold prices rose for the fifth consecutive session.

The price hit an intraday high of 82,970 won in early morning trading, the highest figure since the nation’s gold trading platform was launched in March 2014.

Market watchers attributed the surge in gold prices to investors’ growing demand for low-risk assets amid escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Relations between the US and China have intensified amid trade disputes, the enactment of a national security law in Hong Kong and spying accusations.

“Investors’ appetite for gold, which is considered as a safe-haven asset, is stronger amid the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and escalating US-China trade tensions,” said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

“While facing increased liquidity risks, the US-China conflict, pump-priming measures by central banks in Europe and the weakening US dollar have continuously led strong gold prices globally.”

Meanwhile, the local currency was trading at 1,192.50 won against the US dollar, up 3.60 won from the previous session. The nation’s benchmark Kospi rose 30.33 points, or 1.37 percent, to 2,248.19 in early afternoon trading.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
