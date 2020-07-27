 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Central safety headquarters on standby emergency duty amid heavy rain forecast

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 21:05       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 21:05

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea‘s disaster control headquarters was placed on initial emergency standby Monday amid forecasts of heavy rain overnight, with front-line workers ordered to prepare for unexpected situations.

All civil defense sector officials have gone into the first stage of emergency duty as of 4:30 p.m., with the weather service predicting downpours throughout the night, particularly along the country’s southern coast, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said.

It said related agencies and regional governments have been advised to check their drainage pumps and to forward deploy emergency relief equipment so they can be used quickly. Monitoring of low lying areas susceptible to flooding and hilly regions vulnerable to landslides is to be increased, with officials told to check on evacuation procedures to help get people to safety if the need arises.

The safety headquarters said strict attention needs to be paid to underpasses and underground parking lots, with access being controlled before any heavy precipitation.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which is overall in charge of all civil emergency actions, urged people to avoid coastlines, valleys and river banks when heavy rains are forecast.

It said those living in exposed places must quickly follow orders in emergency situations. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114