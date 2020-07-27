 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Veteran actor Lee Jung-jae to make directorial debut

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 16:00       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 16:00
Lee Jung-jae (Megabox Joongang Plus M)
Lee Jung-jae (Megabox Joongang Plus M)

Veteran actor Lee Jung-jae is set to make his directorial debut in an upcoming spy-action film.

Tentatively titled “Hunt,” the film is expected to kick off production next year, according to the film’s distributor Megabox Joongang Plus M last week. Lee will also play the lead role in the movie.

Taking place in 1980s Korea, the film will revolve around national security agents Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do, who are chasing after the chief of North Korea’s espionage operation in the South. Lee will play Park, a member of the agency’s overseas division.

Lee joined the production of the spy movie in early 2017. He selected the film -- which was then titled “Namsan” -- as his first production piece and stated he would also take part in writing the film’s screenplay.

A few months later, media reported that filmmaker Jung Ji-woo of “Eungyo” (2012) and veteran actor Choi Min-sik would be joining the project as director and lead actor, respectively. However, Jung and Choi ultimately declined to take the part, and star director Han Jae-rim, of “The Face Reader” (2013) and “The King” (2017), was then expected to helm the movie. However, Han also turned down the offer in March 2018.

After almost four years of working on the script, Lee finally confirmed he will himself be taking up the role of producer, director and lead actor.

Meanwhile, the distributor on Monday told The Korea Herald that another headlining actor, Jung Woo-sung -- well known as a longtime close friend of Lee -- is considering starring in the movie. If Jung confirms the casting, the two actors will partner for the first time in 21 years, since action-drama film “City of the Rising Sun” in 1999.

Lee, 47, debuted as a TV actor in 1993 and, in the following year, shot to fame with his first film “The Young Man.” Since then, Lee has had key roles in several hit films, including “The Thieves” (2012), “The New World” (2013) and “Assassination” (2015), which all exceeded the blockbuster milestone of 10 million tickets sold.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114