National

Saemaul song contest calls for performances in English and French

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Jul 27, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Jul 27, 2020 - 16:02
(Saemaul Globalization Foundation)
(Saemaul Globalization Foundation)

The Saemaul Globalization Foundation is hosting an international song contest from July 6 to Sept. 4, calling for contestants around the world to submit videos of themselves singing the Saemaul song in English or French, the foundation said Monday.

Founded by the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government in 2012, the nonprofit foundation is holding the first such contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Saemaul Undong, also known as the New Village Movement, which is seen as part of the driving force behind Korea’s rapid economic success in the aftermath of the 1950-53 Korea War.

Anyone can join the contest as an individual or a team by creating a video singing all four verses of “Saemaul Song” in English or French, or both, and sending their videos to the SGF at songsj@saemaulgf.or.kr by Sept. 4. Those who create their own lyrics could receive extra points, according to the foundation.

The English and French versions of the song’s lyrics are available on the SGF website.

The prize money was set at 5 million won ($4,200) each for grand prize winners (two people singing English and French lyrics, respectively), 2 million won each for the two second prize winners (one for each language) and 500,000 won each for 12 third prize winners (six for each language).

Winners will be determined through the judges’ evaluation as well as the number of YouTube likes received from Sept. 7-23, with the winners to be announced on the SGF website on Sept. 25.

The SGF helps developing countries in Asia and Africa in need of agricultural and rural development by working together with their governments, experts and village residents to carry out Korea’s signature Saemaul projects.

“We have planned this contest to have the Saemaul song in different languages for foreigners to easily understand,” said SGF President Chang Dong-hee, adding it could help “further promote our projects across the globe.”

By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)
