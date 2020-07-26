 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Beasts Clawing at Straws’ grabs Special Mention at Far East Film Festival

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jul 26, 2020 - 17:35       Updated : Jul 26, 2020 - 17:35
“Beasts Clawing at Straws” poster (Megabox Joongang Plus M)
“Beasts Clawing at Straws” poster (Megabox Joongang Plus M)

Crime thriller “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” starring Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Woo-sung, won the Special Mention at the Far East Film Festival held in Italy, the film’s distributor Megabox Joongang Plus M announced on Friday.

According to the distributor, the festival’s Executive Chairman Sabrina Baracetti acclaimed the Korean film as “an action thriller full of colorful casts, and a unique and unpredictable film,” adding that “the movie is very provocative in its ability to captivate the audience in both blunt and subtle ways.”

The annual film festival of Udine, Italy, is dedicated to popular Asian cinema. The 22nd edition of the event took place between June 26 and July 4. Korean movie “Ashfall” opened the doors to the film festival.

A debut piece from director Kim Yong-hoon, “Beasts Clawing at Straws” revolves around a group of people who claw their way toward a bag full of money, aiming for what they believe is their last chance in their lives.

Along with Jeon and Jung, the star-studded casting also includes aspiring actress Shin Hyun-bin and veteran actors Youn Yuh-jung and Bae Sung-woo. The film was released in Korea in February.

Meanwhile, the distributor added the film recently scored sixth in the French box office after after hitting theaters on July 8.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)

