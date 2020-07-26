 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Finance

S. Korea’s housing prices soar ahead of real economy

By Bae Hyunjung
Published : Jul 26, 2020 - 17:03       Updated : Jul 26, 2020 - 17:04

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea’s housing prices were 2.64 times that of the gross domestic product in 2019, as the property market spiked, central bank data showed Sunday.

Last year, the aggregate market price of houses here came to 5.67 quadrillion won ($4.62 trillion), up 7.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea.

The corresponding figure exceeded the 1 quadrillion won mark for the first time in 2000 and doubled up during the next six years to surpass 2 quadrillion won in 2006. During the 2016-2019 period, however, it took less than three years for the amount to expand by 1 quadrillion won.

Since monetary authorities started compiling such data in 1995, the market value total of housing prices here has always been on an uptrend -- except in 1998 when the nation faced the Asian financial crisis.

The on-year increase had peaked at 16.8 percent in 2002, which was the last year of the progressive Kim Dae-jung administration.

Though the 7.4 percent on-year expansion for 2019 iss not the highest yet observed, the latest figures reached a record-high level compared to the economic size -- 2.64 times that of nominal gross domestic product.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy saw its nominal GDP growth shrink from 5.45 percent in 2017 to 3.4 percent in 2018 to 1.1 percent last year. With the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the corresponding figure for this year is anticipated to dip to the minus range this year.

Experts warned that a sudden hike in the proportion of real estate value and GDP may widen the socioeconomic gap and aggravate the nation’s financial soundness.

“The fast increase in the ratio of housing prices against GDP has come with the Moon Jae-in government’s intensive restrictions for multiple home owners,” said Sung Tae-yoon, professor of economics at Yonsei University.

“As (housing) supplies continue to fall short of actual demand, aspiring house buyers may turn to high-risk, high-rate loans.”

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114