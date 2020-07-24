 Back To Top
National

Seoul government complex shutdown following COVID-19 case

By Choi He-suk
Published : Jul 24, 2020 - 20:29       Updated : Jul 24, 2020 - 20:29
(Yonhap)

A civil servant working at the central government complex in Seoul was confirmed to have COVID-19 for the first time on Friday.

According to the government, the civil servant with the personal information protection committee was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus on Friday, after the individual’s mother tested positive for the virus. The individual, however, was not at the complex on Friday, having been on sick leave since Thursday.

Following the positive result, about 50 civil servants of the committee were sent home, and the third floor – where the committee is located – was shut down and disinfected. Civil servants who are found to have come into close contact with the confirmed individuals will be tested, and placed in 14-day self-quarantine.

The government plans to disinfect shared facilities such as elevators and the canteen, and reopen the government complex on Monday with the exception of the third floor.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
