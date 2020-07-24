Another soldier in Pocheon tests positive for coronavirus

(Yonhap)



Another soldier at a front-line unit tested positive for the new coronavirus following a cluster infection reported on a nearby base, officials said Friday, raising concerns over further spread of the virus in barracks.



The soldier in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Thursday, after visiting an on-base church that confirmed patients from a nearby unit visited on the same day, officials said.



Fourteen soldiers at the nearby unit tested positive earlier this week after coming into contact with an outside counselor confirmed to have the virus. The counselor was found to have visited other units and hundreds of troops have taken virus tests.



The latest infection raised the total number of coronavirus cases among the military population to 73.



Authorities are working to determine the exact route of their infection.