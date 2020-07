South Korea’s mail volume fell at the biggest-ever pace in the first half of the year as the coronavirus outbreak sharply reduced demand, data showed.



Mail volume in Asia’s fourth-largest economy came to 1.59 billion pieces during the January-June period, down 8.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Korea Post.



The figure was the largest-ever on-year decline and much higher than the 5.3 percent on-year drop recorded during the same period last year. (Yonhap)