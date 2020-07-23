 Back To Top
Business

Smilegate launches tank battle game Super Tank Blitz in 142 countries

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 16:37       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 16:42
Smilegate’s new tank battle game Super Tank Blitz (Smilegate)
Smilegate said Thursday that it has officially launched its mobile tank battle game Super Tank Blitz in 142 countries.

According to the South Korean game maker, the casual sandbox game is the follow-up to Super Tank Rumble, launched in 2017, which scored more than 20 million downloads worldwide. In the game, users can make their own tanks with different parts and engage in battles with other users. They can also share the blueprints of their tanks.

A sandbox game is a video game with a gameplay element that gives players a great degree of creativity to complete tasks towards a goal within the game, if such a goal exists.

“More than 2 million users pre-registered to play the game. Users hail from various countries and regions, such as Brazil, Russia, Asia and North America, so we are having a good start,” a Smilegate official said.

Super Tank Blitz is developed by Lumidia Games, led by CEO Lee Jang-ho, and published by Smilegate subsidiary Smilegate Megaport, which is led by CEO Jang Ina.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
