Samyang Corp. Trusweet Allulose obtains kosher certificate

Korean food and chemical company Samyang Corp. said Thursday its food brand Trusweet Allulose obtained kosher certification from Orthodox Union.
Samyang said it has worked to be verified as kosher, which confirms that the ingredients meets the dietary standards of traditional Jewish law, as part of its effort to present the product to the global kosher market valued at $250 billion.
Trusweet Allulose was also certified halal by the Korea Muslim Federation in February, the company added.
Allulose is a sweetener that is rising as a substitute to sugar with approximately zero calories. It is produced from ingredients such as figs and grapes.
The company first introduced a liquid allulose in 2017.
“Samyang’s allulose received various certificates including the US Food and Drug Administration’s GRAS (generally recognized as safe), kosher and halal, proving as a valid food ingredient beyond South Korea, to the US, Japan, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong,” a Samyang official said.
