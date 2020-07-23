Coupang's delivery workers doubled to reach 10,000

(Coupang)
South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said Thursday that the number of its delivery workers has doubled in the last seven months to surpass 10,000.
Coupang said its direct employment system is attractive to workers as it offers different benefits than other delivery service companies, allowing employees to work just five days a week and keeping the hours below 52 per week. The company also provides employment insurance and 15 days of annual leave, as stated in the law.
The company also pays for the annual health checkups, gas bills and work phones, it added.
Coupang said it held a welcome ceremony for the 10,000th delivery worker to join the company on Thursday. The 10,000th employee to join the company is a women, and there are currently 150 female delivery employees working for Coupang, the company explained.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)