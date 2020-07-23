KT to develop self-driving EV with Edison Motors

KT’s connected car business head Choi Kang-rim (center) listens to Edison Motors CEO Kang Young-kwon (right) about the manufacturing process for electric buses. (KT)
South Korea’s telecom giant KT said Thursday it has joined hands with Edison Motors to develop self-driving vehicles.
The firm plans to work on the control system and other software required in self-driving vehicles to improve its 5G-powered mobility solution for new traffic control tower for automated vehicles.
Edison Motors, which specializes in manufacturing electric cars, will make machinery for the automated cars, according to the company.
The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for their future collaboration. Under the agreement, they will start designing a self-driving electric bus and later develop other types of vehicles.
This is in line with the South Korean government’s “New Deal,” which expects the number of electric vehicles to reach 1.1 million within five years, KT said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
