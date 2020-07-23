 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

KT to develop self-driving EV with Edison Motors

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 16:27
KT’s connected car business head Choi Kang-rim (center) listens to Edison Motors CEO Kang Young-kwon (right) about the manufacturing process for electric buses. (KT)
KT’s connected car business head Choi Kang-rim (center) listens to Edison Motors CEO Kang Young-kwon (right) about the manufacturing process for electric buses. (KT)

South Korea’s telecom giant KT said Thursday it has joined hands with Edison Motors to develop self-driving vehicles.

The firm plans to work on the control system and other software required in self-driving vehicles to improve its 5G-powered mobility solution for new traffic control tower for automated vehicles.

Edison Motors, which specializes in manufacturing electric cars, will make machinery for the automated cars, according to the company.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for their future collaboration. Under the agreement, they will start designing a self-driving electric bus and later develop other types of vehicles.

This is in line with the South Korean government’s “New Deal,” which expects the number of electric vehicles to reach 1.1 million within five years, KT said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114