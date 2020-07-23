 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 23, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : Jul 23, 2020 - 11:52
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop superstars BTS' latest online concert has set a new Guinness world record for most viewers.

"BTS have achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert livestream," the Guinness World Records website said Thursday. "756,000 fans from over 100 countries tuned in to the online performance on June 14."

"Bang Bang Con: The Live" was streamed live for around 100 minutes remotely from a studio in Seoul last month. The septet canceled its world tour schedule for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bit Hit Entertainment, the boy band's agency, it was the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.

The size of the online crowd roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts, it added.

BTS holds several Guinness World Records titles, including first K-pop artist to reach number one on the US album charts. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114